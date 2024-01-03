PlayStation Store（PS Store / PSストア）で「ビッグウインターセール」が開催中だ。

「ビッグウインターセール」では、2024年1月3日から「セール第二弾」として、ゲームやDLCなど1,000以上のコンテンツを新たに追加。「セール第一弾」に含まれているタイトルの一部は、2024年1月5日にセールが終了する。

追加されたコンテンツの一例として、『ホグワーツ・レガシー: デジタルデラックスエディション』を50％オフの5,489円で、『ファイナルファンタジーXIV – コンプリートパック コレクターズ・エディション』を50％オフの7,480円で、『グランツーリスモ７』を38％オフの5,387円で、『FINAL FANTASY XVI』を30％オフの6,930円で販売するなど、対象のタイトルを最大80％オフで提供する。

『ホグワーツ・レガシー: デジタルデラックスエディション』

『ファイナルファンタジーXIV – コンプリートパック コレクターズ・エディション』

『グランツーリスモ７』

『FINAL FANTASY XVI』

HOGWARTS LEGACY software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Avalanche Software. WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. PORTKEY GAMES, HOGWARTS LEGACY, WIZARDING WORLD AND HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia © and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

© SQUARE ENIX LOGO ILLUSTRATION: © YOSHITAKA AMANO

Gran Turismo 7 © 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. “Polyphony Digital logo”,“Gran Turismo” and “GT” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.

© 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. LOGO ILLUSTRATION:©2020 YOSHITAKA AMANO