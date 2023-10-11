サードウェーブは、ゲーミングPC「GALLERIA（ガレリア）」からアクションRPG『Fate/Samurai Remnant』推奨ゲーミングPC3機種を2023年10月11日に発売した。全国のコンピューターショップ「ドスパラ」各店舗、および「ドスパラ」通販サイトにて販売する。
『Fate/Samurai Remnant』推奨ゲーミングPCは、実際のゲームで動作検証を行い、『Fate/Samurai Remnant』が定める推奨動作環境の基準項目をクリアし、『Fate/Samurai Remnant』推奨ゲーミングPCの認定を受けたモデル。デスクトップ2機種、ノート1機種をラインアップする。
標準構成時の仕様は以下の通り。
【デスクトップPC】
Fate/Samurai Remnant 推奨ゲーミングPC GALLERIA XA7C-R46T：224,980円
（Intel Core i7-13700F / GeForce RTX 4060 Ti / 16GB / 1TB NVMe SSD）
Fate/Samurai Remnant 推奨ゲーミングPC GALLERIA RM5C-R46：159,980円
（Intel Core i5-13400F / GeForce RTX 4060 / 16GB / 1TB NVMe SSD）
【ノートPC】
Fate/Samurai Remnant 推奨ゲーミングPC GALLERIA XL7C-R45：159,980円
（Intel Core i7-13700H / GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU / 16GB / 500GB Gen4 NVMe SSD）