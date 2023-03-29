PlayStation Store（PS Store / PSストア）にて「Spring Sale」が開催中だ。期間は2023年4月26日まで。

「Spring Sale」では、2023年4月12日までをセール第一弾として、『Horizon Forbidden West』を38%オフの5,387円で、『NBA 2K23』を75%オフの2,200円で、『SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE』を50%オフの4,180円で、『仁王２ Remastered Complete Edition』を40％オフの3,828円で販売するなど、ゲーム本編や追加コンテンツを最大80％オフで展開する。

