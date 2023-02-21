フェンダーミュージック（以下、フェンダー）は、グループ傘下およびライセンスブランドであるJackson、Gretsch、Charvel、EVHの2023年春季に発売する新製品ラインナップを発表した。今季は、Jacksonの「X」シリーズ新モデルや、Gretschの140年周年記念モデル「140th Double Platinum Anniversary」シリーズ、EVHの「5150 Iconic」アンプに、「Wolfgang Standard」と「Wolfgang Special」シリーズ、Charvelの「Pro-Mod」シリーズなどをラインナップしている。
Jacksonは「X」シリーズの新モデルに加え、ランディ・ローズを称えるモデルを展開する。
MJ Series Rhoads RRT：Snow Whiteカラーが登場。市場想定売価は385,000円
X Series Rhoads RRX24：Matte Army Drab with Black BevelsとBattleship Gray with Black Bevelsモデルが登場。市場想定売価は134,200円
X Series Soloist SLX DX Checkered Past：Checkered Pastカラーが登場。市場想定売価は134,200円
X Series Soloist SL3X DX：Lambo OrangeとMatte Army Drabカラーが登場。市場想定売価は132,000円
X Series Concert Bass CBX DX IV：ローレル指板モデルには新たにMatte Army Drab、メイプル指板には新たにIce Blue Metallicフィニッシュが登場。市場想定売価は99,000円～108,900円
MJ Series Rhoads RRTの発売は2023年5月、Xシリーズは3月をそれぞれ予定している。
Gretschは、創業140周年を記念したアニバーサリーコレクション「140th Double Platinum Anniversary Collection」や「Electromatic Collection」、「Streamliner Rally Collection」の新モデルを投入する。
- G6136T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby：市場想定売価は561,000円
- G6134T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Penguin™ with String-Thru Bigsby：市場想定売価は500,500円
- G6118T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Anniversary™ with String-Thru Bigsby：市場想定売価は473,000円
- G5420T-140 Electromatic(R) 140th Double Platinum Hollow Body with Bigsby：市場想定売価は151,800円
- G5622T-140 Electromatic(R) 140th Double Platinum Center Block with Bigsby：市場想定売価は140,800円
- G5230T-140 Electromatic(R) 140th Double Platinum Jet with Bigsby：市場想定売価は103,400円
いずれも販売時期は2023年5月を予定。
- G5210T-P90 Electromatic Jet Two 90 Single-Cut with Bigsby：Petrol、Vintage White、Amethyst、Makoの4色展開で、市場想定売価は93,500円
- G5210-P90 Electromatic Jet™ Two 90 Single-Cut with Wraparound Tailpiece：Broadway Jade、Fairlane Blue、Cadillac Green、Single Barrel Burstの4色展開で、市場想定売価は88,000円
- G5655T-QM Electromatic Center Block Jr. Single-Cut Quilted Maple with Bigsby：Speyside、Sweet Tea、Mariana、Hudson Skyの4色展開で、市場想定売価は160,600円
いずれも販売時期は2023年4月を予定。
- G2604T Streamliner Rally II Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby：Two-Tone Bamboo Yellow/Copper Metallic、Rally Green Stain、Two-Tone Oxblood/Walnut Stainの3色展開で、市場想定売価は115,500円
販売時期は2023年4月を予定している。
EVHは「5150シリーズ」のアンプと「Wolfgangシリーズ」に新たなモデルを追加する。
- 5150 Iconic Series 60W 2X12 Combo：市場想定売価は209,000円
5150 Iconic Series 15W 1X10 Combo：市場想定売価は129,800円
Wolfgang Special, Maple Fingerboard：Satin Surf GreenとSonic Boomの2色展開で、市場想定売価は181,500円
Wolfgang Special QM, Baked Maple Fingerboard：Purple Burstのみで、市場想定売価は193,600円
Wolfgang(R) WG Standard：Absinthe FrostとBattleship Grayの2色展開で、市場想定売価は102,300円
いずれも販売時期は2023年4月を予定している。
Charvelは「Pro-Mod」シリーズに新モデルを追加する。
- Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR M, Maple Fingerboard：Gloss Blackのみで、市場想定売価は170,500円
- Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR E, Ebony Fingerboard：Pharaohs Gold、Ferrari RedとLambo Greenの3色展開で、市場想定売価は176,000円
- Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M：Gloss Black、Infinity BlueとSnow Whiteの3色展開で、市場想定売価は159,500円
- Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH HT E：Candy Apple Red、Primer Grey、Pharaohs Goldの3色展開で、市場想定売価は159,500円。
いずれも販売時期は2023年4月を予定している。