フェンダーミュージック（以下、フェンダー）は、グループ傘下およびライセンスブランドであるJackson、Gretsch、Charvel、EVHの2023年春季に発売する新製品ラインナップを発表した。今季は、Jacksonの「X」シリーズ新モデルや、Gretschの140年周年記念モデル「140th Double Platinum Anniversary」シリーズ、EVHの「5150 Iconic」アンプに、「Wolfgang Standard」と「Wolfgang Special」シリーズ、Charvelの「Pro-Mod」シリーズなどをラインナップしている。

Jacksonは「X」シリーズの新モデルに加え、ランディ・ローズを称えるモデルを展開する。

  • MJ Series Rhoads RRT：Snow Whiteカラーが登場。市場想定売価は385,000円

  • X Series Rhoads RRX24：Matte Army Drab with Black BevelsとBattleship Gray with Black Bevelsモデルが登場。市場想定売価は134,200円

  • X Series Soloist SLX DX Checkered Past：Checkered Pastカラーが登場。市場想定売価は134,200円

  • X Series Soloist SL3X DX：Lambo OrangeとMatte Army Drabカラーが登場。市場想定売価は132,000円

  • X Series Concert Bass CBX DX IV：ローレル指板モデルには新たにMatte Army Drab、メイプル指板には新たにIce Blue Metallicフィニッシュが登場。市場想定売価は99,000円～108,900円

MJ Series Rhoads RRTの発売は2023年5月、Xシリーズは3月をそれぞれ予定している。

Gretschは、創業140周年を記念したアニバーサリーコレクション「140th Double Platinum Anniversary Collection」や「Electromatic Collection」、「Streamliner Rally Collection」の新モデルを投入する。

  • G6136T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby：市場想定売価は561,000円
  • G6134T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Penguin™ with String-Thru Bigsby：市場想定売価は500,500円
  • G6118T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Anniversary™ with String-Thru Bigsby：市場想定売価は473,000円
  • G5420T-140 Electromatic(R) 140th Double Platinum Hollow Body with Bigsby：市場想定売価は151,800円
  • G5622T-140 Electromatic(R) 140th Double Platinum Center Block with Bigsby：市場想定売価は140,800円
  • G5230T-140 Electromatic(R) 140th Double Platinum Jet with Bigsby：市場想定売価は103,400円

いずれも販売時期は2023年5月を予定。

  • G5210T-P90 Electromatic Jet Two 90 Single-Cut with Bigsby：Petrol、Vintage White、Amethyst、Makoの4色展開で、市場想定売価は93,500円
  • G5210-P90 Electromatic Jet™ Two 90 Single-Cut with Wraparound Tailpiece：Broadway Jade、Fairlane Blue、Cadillac Green、Single Barrel Burstの4色展開で、市場想定売価は88,000円
  • G5655T-QM Electromatic Center Block Jr. Single-Cut Quilted Maple with Bigsby：Speyside、Sweet Tea、Mariana、Hudson Skyの4色展開で、市場想定売価は160,600円

いずれも販売時期は2023年4月を予定。

  • G2604T Streamliner Rally II Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby：Two-Tone Bamboo Yellow/Copper Metallic、Rally Green Stain、Two-Tone Oxblood/Walnut Stainの3色展開で、市場想定売価は115,500円

販売時期は2023年4月を予定している。

EVHは「5150シリーズ」のアンプと「Wolfgangシリーズ」に新たなモデルを追加する。

  • 5150 Iconic Series 60W 2X12 Combo：市場想定売価は209,000円

  • 5150 Iconic Series 15W 1X10 Combo：市場想定売価は129,800円

  • Wolfgang Special, Maple Fingerboard：Satin Surf GreenとSonic Boomの2色展開で、市場想定売価は181,500円

  • Wolfgang Special QM, Baked Maple Fingerboard：Purple Burstのみで、市場想定売価は193,600円

  • Wolfgang(R) WG Standard：Absinthe FrostとBattleship Grayの2色展開で、市場想定売価は102,300円

いずれも販売時期は2023年4月を予定している。

Charvelは「Pro-Mod」シリーズに新モデルを追加する。

  • Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR M, Maple Fingerboard：Gloss Blackのみで、市場想定売価は170,500円
  • Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR E, Ebony Fingerboard：Pharaohs Gold、Ferrari RedとLambo Greenの3色展開で、市場想定売価は176,000円
  • Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M：Gloss Black、Infinity BlueとSnow Whiteの3色展開で、市場想定売価は159,500円
  • Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH HT E：Candy Apple Red、Primer Grey、Pharaohs Goldの3色展開で、市場想定売価は159,500円。

いずれも販売時期は2023年4月を予定している。