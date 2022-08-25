米マイクロソフトは8月25日、「Microsoft Teams」に関して、「日本の一部ユーザーがアクセスできない可能性がある」と公式Twitterアカウントにてアナウンスした。

  • 日本の一部ユーザーがログインできない可能性がある不具合が発表された（画像は7月21日の大規模障害時のログイン不能画面）

    日本の一部ユーザーがログインできない可能性がある不具合が発表された（画像は7月21日の大規模障害時のログイン不能画面）

日本時間9時28分、米マイクロソフトは公式Twitterアカウント「Microsoft 365 Status」（@MSFT365Status）にて、日本の一部ユーザーにおいて、Microsoft Teamsに接続不能な状況があると公表。

Downdetectorによると、日本時間7時ごろより障害の報告件数が増加。10時5分には1,800件超となっている。

米マイクロソフトはこの障害がアジア太平洋地域のすべてのユーザーに影響を与える恐れがあると判断。障害を引き起こした可能性のある直近の変更内容を特定し、ロールバックを実施しているとのことだ。