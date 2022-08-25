米マイクロソフトは8月25日、「Microsoft Teams」に関して、「日本の一部ユーザーがアクセスできない可能性がある」と公式Twitterアカウントにてアナウンスした。
日本時間9時28分、米マイクロソフトは公式Twitterアカウント「Microsoft 365 Status」（@MSFT365Status）にて、日本の一部ユーザーにおいて、Microsoft Teamsに接続不能な状況があると公表。
Downdetectorによると、日本時間7時ごろより障害の報告件数が増加。10時5分には1,800件超となっている。
米マイクロソフトはこの障害がアジア太平洋地域のすべてのユーザーに影響を与える恐れがあると判断。障害を引き起こした可能性のある直近の変更内容を特定し、ロールバックを実施しているとのことだ。
We’re aware of and investigating an issue wherein some users in the Japan region may be unable to access Microsoft Teams using any connection method. More information is available under the post TM419392 within the M365 admin center.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) August 25, 2022