米マイクロソフトは7月21日、「Microsoft Teams」にアクセスできない状況があると公式Twitterアカウントにてアナウンスした。
10時47分（日本時間）、米マイクロソフトは公式Twitterアカウント「Microsoft 365 Status」（@MSFT365Status）にて、Microsoft Teamsに接続不能な状況があると公表。それ以前から、日本国内のユーザーからTeamsにアクセスできない、あるいはチャットが使えないといったツイートも散見されている。
We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022
We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022