米マイクロソフトは7月21日、「Microsoft Teams」にアクセスできない状況があると公式Twitterアカウントにてアナウンスした。

10時47分（日本時間）、米マイクロソフトは公式Twitterアカウント「Microsoft 365 Status」（@MSFT365Status）にて、Microsoft Teamsに接続不能な状況があると公表。それ以前から、日本国内のユーザーからTeamsにアクセスできない、あるいはチャットが使えないといったツイートも散見されている。