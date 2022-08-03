PlayStation Store（PS Store / PSストア）で開催中の「Summer Sale」に新たなラインアップが追加された。割引は2022年8月3日0時より適用され、「Summer Sale」カテゴリは2022年8月3日10時に更新される。

8月3日からは、『グランツーリスモ７』（PS5）を24％オフの6,604円で、『Horizon Forbidden West』（PS5）を24％オフの6,604円で、『サイバーパンク 2077』を50％オフの3,685円で、『Tales of ARISE PS4 & PS5』を45％オフの4,827円（PlayStation Plus加入者はさらに5％オフ）で販売するなど、ゲーム本編や追加コンテンツなどを最大80％オフで販売する。期間は8月17日まで。

セール内容は予告なく変更になる場合がある。セール対象タイトルのうち一部はセール期間が異なる場合がある。

グランツーリスモ７

Horizon Forbidden West

サイバーパンク 2077

Tales of ARISE PS4 & PS5

