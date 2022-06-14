NVIDIAは6月14日、提供中のクラウドゲーミングサービス「GeForce NOW」において、『Mass Effect Legendary Edition』や『It Takes Two』などEAの人気タイトルを含む10作品を追加した。

  • 『Mass Effect Legendary Edition』や『It Takes Two』をプレイ可能に

GeForce NOWは、クラウド側でゲームクライアントを実行し、手元のデバイスの性能によらずさまざまなゲームをプレイできるサービス。今回10タイトルが新たにプレイできるようになっており、プレイ可能リストにはEAの人気タイトル『It Takes Two』『The Cycle: Frontier』や、最近新作としてリリースされた『The Cycle: Frontier』が含まれている。

  • Pro Cycling Manager 2022
  • The Cycle: Frontier
  • Tour de France 2022
  • Core Keeper
  • It Takes Two
  • KeyWe
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  • Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
  • No Straight Roads: Encore Edition
  • Silt