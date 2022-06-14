NVIDIAは6月14日、提供中のクラウドゲーミングサービス「GeForce NOW」において、『Mass Effect Legendary Edition』や『It Takes Two』などEAの人気タイトルを含む10作品を追加した。
GeForce NOWは、クラウド側でゲームクライアントを実行し、手元のデバイスの性能によらずさまざまなゲームをプレイできるサービス。今回10タイトルが新たにプレイできるようになっており、プレイ可能リストにはEAの人気タイトル『It Takes Two』『The Cycle: Frontier』や、最近新作としてリリースされた『The Cycle: Frontier』が含まれている。
- Pro Cycling Manager 2022
- The Cycle: Frontier
- Tour de France 2022
- Core Keeper
- It Takes Two
- KeyWe
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
- No Straight Roads: Encore Edition
- Silt