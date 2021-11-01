Amazonは11月1日、ゲームサブスクリプションサービス「Prime Gaming」の加入者特典として、11月にプレイ可能なゲームタイトルや配布予定のゲーム内アイテムについて発表した。Amazon Prime加入者はgaming.amazon.comにアクセスすることで受け取れる。
11月のPrime Gamingでは、『Rise of the Tomb Raider』や『Control Ultimate Edition』などのゲームを無料プレイ可能タイトルとしてラインナップ。『Call of Duty』『Apex Legends』『原神』などでゲーム内コンテンツを配布する他、現在『League of Legend』や『VALORANT』などのRiot Gamesタイトルではアイテム配布を強化している。ゲーム内コンテンツの配布はgaming.amazon.comで随時行われており、無料プレイ可能な配布タイトル内容は以下の通り。
11月の配布タイトル
- 『Dragon Age Inquisition』
- 『Control Ultimate Edition』
- 『Rise of the Tomb Raider』
- 『Rogue Heroes』
- 『Liberated』
- 『Puzzle Agent 2』
- 『Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter』
- 『BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers』
- 『Secret Files: Sam Peters』