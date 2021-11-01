Amazonは11月1日、ゲームサブスクリプションサービス「Prime Gaming」の加入者特典として、11月にプレイ可能なゲームタイトルや配布予定のゲーム内アイテムについて発表した。Amazon Prime加入者はgaming.amazon.comにアクセスすることで受け取れる。

11月のPrime Gamingでは、『Rise of the Tomb Raider』や『Control Ultimate Edition』などのゲームを無料プレイ可能タイトルとしてラインナップ。『Call of Duty』『Apex Legends』『原神』などでゲーム内コンテンツを配布する他、現在『League of Legend』や『VALORANT』などのRiot Gamesタイトルではアイテム配布を強化している。ゲーム内コンテンツの配布はgaming.amazon.comで随時行われており、無料プレイ可能な配布タイトル内容は以下の通り。

11月の配布タイトル

『Dragon Age Inquisition』

『Control Ultimate Edition』

『Rise of the Tomb Raider』

『Rogue Heroes』

『Liberated』

『Puzzle Agent 2』

『Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter』

『BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers』

『Secret Files: Sam Peters』