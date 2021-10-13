Microsoft、2021年10月の月例更新 - 既存の脆弱性情報2件を更新

マイクロソフトは、2021年10月13日（日本時間）、2021年10月のセキュリティ更新プログラム（月例パッチ）を公開した。該当するソフトウェアは以下の通り。

  • .NET Core & Visual Studio
  • Active Directory Federation Services
  • Console Window Host
  • HTTP.sys
  • Microsoft DWM Core Library
  • Microsoft Dynamics
  • Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
  • Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
  • Microsoft Exchange Server
  • Microsoft Graphics Component
  • Microsoft Intune
  • Microsoft Office Excel
  • Microsoft Office SharePoint
  • Microsoft Office Visio
  • Microsoft Office Word
  • Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
  • Rich Text Edit Control
  • Role: DNS Server
  • Role: Windows Active Directory Server
  • Role: Windows AD FS Server
  • Role: Windows Hyper-V
  • System Center
  • Visual Studio
  • Windows AppContainer
  • Windows AppX Deployment Service
  • Windows Bind Filter Driver
  • Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver
  • Windows Common Log File System Driver
  • Windows Desktop Bridge
  • Windows DirectX
  • Windows Event Tracing
  • Windows exFAT File System
  • Windows Fastfat Driver
  • Windows Installer
  • Windows Kernel
  • Windows MSHTML Platform
  • Windows Nearby Sharing
  • Windows Network Address Translation (NAT)
  • Windows Print Spooler Components
  • Windows Remote Procedure Call Runtime
  • Windows Storage Spaces Controller
  • Windows TCP/IP
  • Windows Text Shaping
  • Windows Win32K
マイクロソフトでは、セキュリティ更新プログラム、セキュリティアドバイザリに関する注意点として、以下をあげる。

  • Windows（Win32k）の脆弱性CVE-2021-40449は、限定的な脆弱性の悪用を確認している。早急にセキュリティ更新プログラムを適用してほしい。
  • Windowsの脆弱性CVE-2021-41335、Windows AppContainerの脆弱性CVE-2021-41338、Windows DNS Serverの脆弱性CVE-2021-40469は、現時点では悪用は確認されていないが、脆弱性の内容が一般に公開されている。早急にセキュリティ更新プログラムを適用してほしい。

既存の脆弱性情報2件の更新が行われた。また、10月の「悪意のあるソフトウェアの削除ツール」では、追加されたファミリはなかった。

新たに確認した脆弱性に対応した新しいセキュリティ更新プログラムは、以下の通り。

Windows 11

緊急（リモートでコードが実行される）

  • Windows 11：KB5006674

Windows 11の更新プログラムであるKB5006674（累積更新プログラム）の構成内容であるが、

  • Windowsオペレーティングシステムのセキュリティ更新

となっている。このセキュリティ更新プログラムでは、以下の品質の改善・修正が行われた。

  • 一部のIntel“Killer”ネットワークソフトウェア、“SmartByte”ネットワークソフトウェア、Windows 11の間の既知の互換性の問題に対応する。影響を受けるソフトウェアを持つデバイスは、特定の条件下でユーザーデータグラムプロトコル（UDP）パケットをドロップする可能性がある。これにより、UDP実装に基づくプロトコルのパフォーマンス低下などの問題が発生する。 たとえば、一部のWebサイトでは、影響を受けるデバイスの読み込み速度が他のWebサイトよりも遅延し、特定の解像度でのビデオのストリーミング速度が低下する可能性がある。また、UDP実装に基づく、VPNソリューション環境下においても速度低下の可能性がある。

Windows Server 2022

緊急（リモートでコードが実行される）

  • Windows Server 2022：KB5006699

Windows 10 v21H1、v20H2、v2004、v1909

緊急（リモートでコードが実行される）

  • Windows 10 v21H1、Windows 10 v20H2、Windows 10 v2004：KB5006670
  • Windows 10 v1909：KB5006667

Windows Server 2019、Windows Server 2016、Server Core installations（2019、2016、v20H2、v2004）

緊急（リモートでコードが実行される）

  • Windows Server、version 20H2 Windows Server、version 2004：KB5006670
  • Windows Server 2019：KB5006672
  • Windows Server 2016：KB5006669

Windows 8.1、Windows Server 2012 R2、Windows Server 2012

重要（リモートでコードが実行される）

  • Windows 8.1、Windows Server 2012 R2マンスリーロールアップ：KB5006714
  • Windows 8.1、Windows Server 2012 R2セキュリティのみ：KB5006729
  • Windows Server 2012マンスリーロールアップ：KB5006739
  • Windows Server 2012セキュリティのみ：KB5006732

Microsoft Office

緊急（リモートでコードが実行される）

KB4018332、KB4461476、KB5001960、KB5001982、KB5001985、KB5002004、KB5002027、KB5002030、KB5002036、KB5002043

Microsoft SharePoint

緊急（リモートでコードが実行される）

KB4493202、KB5001924、KB5002006、KB5002028、KB5002029、KB5002042

Microsoft Exchange Server

重要（リモートでコードが実行される）

KB5007011、KB5007012

Microsoft .NET

重要（情報漏えい）

.NET関連ソフトウェアのセキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、セキュリティ更新プログラムガイドを参照。

Microsoft Visual Studio

重要（情報漏えい）

Visual Studio関連ソフトウェアのセキュリティ更新プログラムの詳細については、セキュリティ更新プログラムガイドを参照。

Microsoft Dynamics 365

重要（なりすまし）

KB4618810、KB4618795

Microsoft System Center

重要（情報漏えい）

KB5006871