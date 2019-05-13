サードウェーブは5月13日、ゲーミングPC「GALLERIA（ガレリア）」ブランドから販売中の「World of Warships 推奨 PC GALLERIA」に、購入特典としてゲーム内で使用できる豪華アイテムコードを同梱するキャンペーンを開始した。
今回、ウォーゲーミングジャパンが展開する海戦3Dゲーム「World of Warships」とコラボし、ゲーム内で使用できる豪華アイテムコードを「World of Warships 推奨 PC GALLERIA」に同梱した。同ゲームをまだプレイしていなくても、あるいは既にプレイしている場合でもどちらにも利用できる。
対象の「World of Warships」推奨GALLERIA
- World of Warships 推奨 PC GALLERIA ZV（Core i7-9700K / GeForce RTX2060）159,980円（税別）
- World of Warships 推奨 PC GALLERIA XT（Core i7-8700 / GeForce GTX1660Ti）129,980円（税別）
- World of Warships 推奨 PC GALLERIA RT5（Ryzen 5 2600 / GeForce GTX1660Ti）99,980円（税別）
- World of Warships 推奨 PC GALLERIA RL5（Ryzen 5 2400G / Radeon RX Vega 11）62,980円（税別）
プレゼントアイテム
- Warships プレミアムアカウント3日分
- 巡洋艦EMDEN×1隻
- 港スロット×1