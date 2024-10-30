Appleは10月28日(米国時間)、複数のApple製品の脆弱性に対するセキュリティアップデートを発表した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 17.7.1 and iPadOS 17.7.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Sequoia 15.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Sonoma 14.7.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.7.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Safari 18.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 11.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of tvOS 18.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of visionOS 2.1 - Apple Support
対象製品
セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。
- iPhone XSおよびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Pro 13-inch
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Pro 11-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad第7世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad第6世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Air第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad mini第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
- Mac Studio 2022およびこれ以降のモデル
- Mac Pro 2019およびこれ以降のモデル
- Mac Mini 2018およびこれ以降のモデル
- MacBook Air 2020およびこれ以降のモデル
- MacBook Pro 2018およびこれ以降のモデル
- iMac 2019およびこれ以降のモデル
- iMac Pro 2017およびこれ以降のモデル
- macOS Sonoma
- macOS Ventura
- Apple Watch Series 6およびこれ以降のモデル
- Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4Kのすべてのモデル
- Apple Vision Pro
更新情報
セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- iOS 18.1
- iOS 17.7.1
- iPadOS 18.1
- iPadOS 17.7.1
- macOS Sequoia 15.1
- macOS Sonoma 14.7.1
- macOS Ventura 13.7.1
- watchOS 11.1
- tvOS 18.1
- visionOS 2.1
- Safari 18.1
日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高く、多くのユーザーがこれら脆弱性の影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、速やかにアップデートを適用することが望まれる。