Appleは10月28日(米国時間)、複数のApple製品の脆弱性に対するセキュリティアップデートを発表した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • About the security content of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 - Apple Support

    About the security content of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 - Apple Support

対象製品

セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。

  • iPhone XSおよびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Pro 13-inch
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Pro 11-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad第7世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad第6世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Air第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad mini第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • Mac Studio 2022およびこれ以降のモデル
  • Mac Pro 2019およびこれ以降のモデル
  • Mac Mini 2018およびこれ以降のモデル
  • MacBook Air 2020およびこれ以降のモデル
  • MacBook Pro 2018およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iMac 2019およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iMac Pro 2017およびこれ以降のモデル
  • macOS Sonoma
  • macOS Ventura
  • Apple Watch Series 6およびこれ以降のモデル
  • Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4Kのすべてのモデル
  • Apple Vision Pro

更新情報

セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。

  • iOS 18.1
  • iOS 17.7.1
  • iPadOS 18.1
  • iPadOS 17.7.1
  • macOS Sequoia 15.1
  • macOS Sonoma 14.7.1
  • macOS Ventura 13.7.1
  • watchOS 11.1
  • tvOS 18.1
  • visionOS 2.1
  • Safari 18.1

日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高く、多くのユーザーがこれら脆弱性の影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、速やかにアップデートを適用することが望まれる。