Appleは1月22日(米国時間)、iPhone、iPad、Mac、Apple Watch、Apple TVなど複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在するとし、アップデートの配信を開始した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • Apple security releases - Apple Support

セキュリティアップデートの対象製品

セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。

  • iPhone XSおよびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 7のすべてのモデル
  • iPhone SE第1世代
  • iPhone 6sのすべてのモデル
  • iPad Air第3世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Air 2
  • iPad mini第4世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Pro 11-inch第1世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • iPad第5世代およびこれ以降のモデル
  • iPod touch第7世代
  • macOS Sonoma
  • macOS Ventura
  • macOS Monterey
  • Apple Watch Series 9
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2
  • Apple Watch Series 4およびこれ以降のモデル
  • Apple TV 4Kのすべてのモデル
  • Apple TV HD

セキュリティアップデート適用後のバージョン

セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。

  • iOS 17.3
  • iOS 16.7.5
  • iOS 15.8.1
  • iPadOS 17.3
  • iPadOS 16.7.5
  • iPadOS 15.8.1
  • macOS Sonoma 14.3
  • macOS Ventura 13.6.4
  • macOS Monterey 12.7.3
  • watchOS 10.3
  • tvOS 17.3
  • Safari 17.3

今回のセキュリティアップデートには合計29件の脆弱性に対する修正と重要なバグの修正が含まれており、すべてのユーザーが適用を推奨されている。また、iOS17.3には追加のセキュリティ対策として盗難デバイス保護機能が含まれている。

日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高く、多くのユーザーがこれら脆弱性の影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、速やかにアップデートを適用することが望まれる。