Appleは9月21日(米国時間)、iPhone、iPad、Mac、Apple Watchなど複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在するとし、アップデートの配信を開始した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 16.7 and iPadOS 16.7 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.6 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Monterey 12.7 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 10.0.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 9.6.3 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Safari 16.6.1 - Apple Support
セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。
- iPhone XSおよびこれ以降のモデル
- iPhone 8およびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Proのすべてのモデル
- iPad 6th generationおよびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad 5th generationおよびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad Air 3rd generationおよびこれ以降のモデル
- iPad mini 5th generationおよびこれ以降のモデル
- macOS Ventura
- macOS Monterey
- macOS Big Sur(Safariのみ)
- Apple Watch Series 4およびこれ以降のモデル
セキュリティアップデート適用後のオペレーティングシステムおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- iOS 17.0.1
- iOS 16.7
- iPadOS 17.0.1
- iPadOS 16.7
- macOS Ventura 13.6
- macOS Monterey 12.7
- watchOS 10.0.1
- watchOS 9.6.3
- Safari 16.6.1
今回のセキュリティアップデートで報告されているすべての脆弱性がすでに悪用されている可能性があり注意が必要。特に、日本はiPhoneを含むAppleプロダクトのシェアが高く多くのユーザが影響を受ける可能性がある。該当する製品を使用している場合は、可能な限り迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。