Microsoftは12月9日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Edge and WebView2 ending support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 - Microsoft Edge Blog」において、2023年1月12日の週にリリースが予定されている「Microsoft Edge version 109」および「WebView2 Runtime version 109」が、一部のプラットフォームにおける最後のサポートバージョンになると伝えた。

「Microsoft Edge version 109」および「WebView2 Runtime version 109」が、最後のバージョンになるとされるプラットフォームは次のとおり。

Windows 7 Extended Security Update (ESU)

Windows 8.1

Windows 8

Windows Server 2008 R2

Windows Server 2012

Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows 7 Extended Security Update (ESU)およびWindows 8.1、Windows 8は2023年1月10日にサポートの終了が予定されている。「Microsoft Edge version 109」および「WebView2 Runtime version 109」もこれに合わせてサポートが終了となる。

Windows Server 2008 R2、Windows Server 2012、Windows Server 2012 R2に関しても同様に「Microsoft Edge version 109」および「WebView2 Runtime version 109」が最後のバージョンになる。なお、これらプラットフォームに関してはオペレーティングシステムがサポートされている間はInternet Explorer 11のサポートは継続するとされている。

より新しいバージョンのMicrosoft EdgeおよびWebView2 Runtimeを使用する場合にはWindows 10以降のプラットフォームが必要とされている。またMicrosoftは、2023年1月10日のサポート終了を引き合いに出し、開発者に対してWindows 7とWindows 8/8.1のサポートを終了するよう呼びかけている。