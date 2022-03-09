米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は3月8日、「Microsoft Releases March 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- March 2022 Security Updates - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft
- Security Update Guide - Microsoft
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
- .NET
- Azure Site Recovery
- Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
- Microsoft Defender for IoT
- Microsoft Edge (Chromiumベース)
- Microsoft Exchange Server
- Microsoft Intune
- Microsoft Office Visio
- Microsoft Office Word
- Microsoft Windows ALPC
- Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
- Paint 3D
- Role: Windows Hyper-V
- Skype Extension for Chrome
- Tablet Windows User Interface
- Visual Studio Code
- Visual Studio
- Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock
- Windows CD-ROM Driver
- Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver
- Windows COM
- Windows Common Log File System Driver
- Windows DWM Core Library
- Windows Event Tracing
- Windows Fastfat Driver
- Windows Fax and Scan Service
- Windows HTML Platform
- Windows Installer
- Windows Kernel
- Windows Media
- Windows PDEV
- Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol
- Windows Print Spooler Components
- Windows Remote Desktop
- Windows Security Support Provider Interface
- Windows SMB Server
- Windows Update Stack
- XBox
セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁は、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。
MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合には内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。