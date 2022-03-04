アルフレッド・ノーベル氏の像がデザインされたノーベル賞のメダル（Nobel Prize Outrech.Photo:A.Mahmoud/ノーベル財団提供）

ロシアのプーチン政権によるウクライナへの軍事侵攻に対し、世界各国のノーベル賞受賞者約160人が「不当、残虐で何も生み出さない」と批判、抗議し、ロシア軍の侵攻中止と撤退を求める公開書簡を2日までにオンラインで公表した。日本関係者からは化学賞を2000年と2001年にそれぞれ受賞した白川英樹氏、野依良治氏、2012年に医学・生理学賞を受賞した山中伸弥氏ら9人が署名している。署名者はさらに増える見通しだという。

公開書簡は、ウクライナの存立の正当性を強調した上でロシアの軍事侵攻を「国連憲章に違反している」と断じた。そして侵攻を指揮するプーチン大統領とロシア国民を区別。「（侵攻に）ロシア国民が関与しているとは考えていない」とした上でプーチン氏やその協力者が行ったことは「不当､残虐で、何も生み出さない未来への道だ」などと厳しく批判、抗議している。

署名者の中には自然科学系の多くの受賞者のほか、「表現の自由を守る努力をした」として2021年の平和賞を受賞したフィリピンの女性ジャーナリストのマリア・レッサ氏や、「非暴力によるチベット解放の平和的解決に貢献した」として1989年の平和賞を受賞したダライ・ラマ14世らの名も見られる。

日本関係の署名者は2日現在、白川、野依、山中3氏のほか、利根川進氏（1987年、医学・生理学賞）、天野浩氏（2014年、物理学賞）、梶田隆章氏（2015年、物理学賞）、大隅良典氏（2016年、医学・生理学賞）、カズオ・イシグロ氏（2017年、文学賞＝日本生まれで英国籍）、本庶佑氏（2018年、医学・生理学賞）の計9人。

日本国内で公開書簡内容を広く知らせる尽力をした白川英樹氏はこの声明について「できるだけ多くの人の目に触れてほしい」としている。

このノーベル賞受賞者による抗議公開書簡のほか、世界各国の科学者団体も相次いで抗議声明を発表している。日本学術会議は2月28日付で「侵攻は世界の平和と安全を脅かし、国際秩序の根幹を揺るがす行為」「世界と日本の学術の発展、学術の国際的な連携に及ぼす影響を深く憂慮する」などとする梶田隆章会長談話を公表している。

公開された書簡全文は以下の通り

An open letter from Nobel laureates

The undersigned Nobel laureates voice our support for the Ukrainian people and the free and independent state of Ukraine as it faces Russian aggression.

In a move that recalls the infamous attack of Nazi Germany on Poland in 1939 (using similar tricks of feigned provocation) and on the Soviet Union in 1941, the government of the Russian Federation, led by President Putin, has launched an unprovoked military aggression — nothing else but a war — against its neighbor, Ukraine. We choose our words carefully here, for we do not believe the Russian people have a role in this aggression.

We join in condemning these military actions and President Putin’s essential denial of the legitimacy of Ukraine’s existence.

There is always a peaceful way to resolve disputes. The Russian invasion blatantly violates the United Nations Charter, which says “All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.” It ignores the Budapest Memorandum of 1994,which obligated Russia and others to respect the sovereignty, independence, and existing borders of Ukraine.

Russia’s security concerns can be addressed within the framework of the UN Charter, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, and the 1990 Paris Charter. To make war, as President Putin and his collaborators have done, is an unwarranted, bloody, and unproductive way to a future.

The Russian invasion will stain the international reputation of the Russian state for decades to come. It will pose barriers to its economy and inflict hardships on its population. The sanctions imposed will restrict the ease of movement of its talented and hardworking people in the world. Why raise this fence between Russia and the world now?

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers, Russian soldiers, and Ukrainian civilians, including children, have died already. It’s so sad, so unnecessary. We gather in this appeal to call upon the Russian government to stop its invasion of Ukraine and withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

We respect the calm and the strength of the Ukrainian people. We are with you. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of all, Ukrainians and Russians, who have died and been injured already. May peace come to this piece of our beautiful world.

159 signees: