米コンピュータ緊急事態対策チーム（US-CERT: United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team）は1月19日、「Zoho Releases Security Advisory for ManageEngine Desktop Central and Desktop Central MSP｜CISA」において、ZohoのManageEngine Desktop CentralおよびManageEngine Desktop Central MSPに脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- A critical security patch released in Desktop Central and Desktop Central MSP for CVE-2021-44757
- CVE-2021-44757 | ManageEngine - ManageEngine Desktop Central
- CVE-2021-44757 | ManageEngine - ManageEngine Desktop Central MSP
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- ManageEngine Desktop Central build 10.1.2137.9
- ManageEngine Desktop Central MSP build 10.1.2137.9
米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じて緩和策を適用することを推奨している。