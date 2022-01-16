米コンピュータ緊急事態対策チーム（US-CERT: United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team）は1月13日、「Juniper Networks Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、ジュニパーネットワークスの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページから辿ることができる。

  • Security Advisories - Juniper Networks

ジュニパー製品の脆弱性は直近にリリースされたセキュリティアドバイザリだけでも34個あり、注意が必要。数が多いことから、該当する製品を使っているかどうか漏れのないように確認することが望まれる。