動画生成AI「Sora」サービス終了。ディズニーの10億ドル投資も白紙に

Open AIは3月24日（現地時間）、動画生成アプリ「Sora」アプリを終了すると明らかにした。詳細な日程は今後告知するとしている。

Open AIは2025年9月に動画生成AI「Sora 2」を発表し、この生成動画を共有するプラットフォームとしてSoraをリリースした。著作権の侵害だとして日本政府やスタジオジブリからの要望が行われた一方、ディズニーは10億ドルを拠出してライセンス契約を締結していた。実際には取引で最終決定まで及ばず、資金のやり取りはなかったとDeadline誌などが報じている。

We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.



We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on…