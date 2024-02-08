ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は、2024年3月19日発売予定のPlayStation 5（PS5）/PlayStation 4（PS4）用ソフトウェア『MLB The Show 24』（英語版）について、スタンダードエディションのほか、MVPエディションおよびデジタルデラックスエディションを発売する。

スタンダードエディションはPS4版が6,980円、PS5版が7,980円。MVPエディションが9,480円、デジタルデラックスエディションが10,980円。MVPエディションまたはデジタルデラックスエディションを予約購入すると、ゲーム本編へのアーリーアクセスが可能。2024年3月15日13時からプレイできるようになる。

また、カバーアスリートであるトロント・ブルージェイズ所属のブラディミール・ゲレーロJr.選手をフィーチャーした発売告知トレーラーも公開された。

『MLB The Show 24』（英語版）は、誰でもメジャーリーガー体験ができる「The Show」シリーズの最新作。北米版と同一の内容のため、ゲーム内の表記・音声はすべて英語で、ゲーム内通貨の購入は行えない。

MVP エディション、デジタルデラックスエディションそれぞれには、ゲーム本編に加えて、選手カードを集めて編成したオリジナル球団でほかのプレイヤーやCPUと競う「DIAMOND DYNASTY」モードなどで使用可能なカードを入手できる「The Show パック」や「ダイヤモンドチョイスパック」、ログイン報酬が永続的に2倍となる「デイリー報酬2倍」などが含まれる。

『MLB The Show 24』（英語版） 発売告知トレーラー

©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. MLB and MiLB trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com and MiLB.com. Officially Licensed Product of MLB Players, Inc. MLBPA trademarks, copyrighted works and other intellectual property rights are owned and/or held by MLBPA and may not be used without the written consent of MLBPA or MLB Players, Inc. Visit MLBPLAYERS.com, the Players Choice on the web. The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Inc., as applicable. Visit the official website of the Hall of Fame at BaseballHall.org. Official Licensee-Major League Alumni Marketing, Inc. © MLAM. Officially Licensed by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Inc. Kansas City, MO