「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」の全プランの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる2023年12月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

2023年12月の「フリープレイ」は、『レゴ 2K ドライブ』『PowerWash Simulator』『Sable』の3タイトル。それぞれフリープレイの提供期間は2023年12月5日から2024年1月1日まで。

『レゴ 2K ドライブ』（PS4/PS5）

『PowerWash Simulator』（PS4/PS5）

『Sable』（PS5）

