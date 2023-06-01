「PlayStation Plus（PS Plus）」の全プランの加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる2023年6月の「フリープレイ」タイトルが発表された。

2023年6月の「フリープレイ」タイトルは、『NBA 2K23』『ジュラシック・ワールド・エボリューション 2』『Trek to Yomi』の3タイトル。それぞれフリープレイの提供期間は2023年6月6日から2023年7月3日まで。

『NBA 2K23』（PS5/ PS4）

『ジュラシック・ワールド・エボリューション 2』（PS5/ PS4）

『Trek to Yomi』（PS5/ PS4）

