505 GamesとOne More Levelは、「PlayStation Showcase」にて、『Ghostrunner』の続編となる一人称視点サイバーパンクアクション『Ghostrunner 2（ゴーストランナー2）』の最新トレーラーを公開した。

『Ghostrunner 2』の舞台は、前作から1年後。主人公「ジャック」が初めて要塞都市「ダーマタワー」を離れ、広大な砂漠の荒野に降り立つ。新たな力、アップグレード可能な能力と移動メカニクス、拡張されたストーリー、より深い世界観、そして新たな敵が登場する『Ghostrunner 2』では、前作からさらに進化したスタイリッシュなアクションバトルと、電光石火のスピードプレイを楽しめるという。

一人称視点サイバーパンクアクション『Ghostrunner 2』最新トレーラー

©All product names, logos, brands, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are registered trademarks of 505 Games SpA. All rights reserved.