PlayStation Plusの「エクストラ」と「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「ゲームカタログ」と、PlayStation Plus「プレミアム」の加入者が追加料金なしで遊べる「クラシックスカタログ」のラインアップが更新される。

新たに追加される「ゲームカタログ」のタイトルは以下の通り。2023年3月21日からの提供を予定する。

『Ghostwire: Tokyo』（PS5）

『Tchia』（PS5 / PS4）

『ドラゴンボール Z KAKAROT』（PS4）

『FINAL FANTASY 零式 HD』（PS4）

『ストリートファイターＶ』（PS4）※ダウンロードおよびストリーミング対応

『ストリートファイターＶ チャンピオンエディション』（PS4）※ダウンロードのみ対応

『アンチャーテッド トレジャーハンターコレクション』（PS5）

『Life is Strange: True Colors - Deluxe Edition』（PS5/PS4）※ダウンロードのみ対応

『Life Is Strange 2』（PS4）

『新すばらしきこのせかい』（PS4）

『レインボーシックス エクストラクション』（PS5/PS4）

『イモータルズ フィニクス ライジング』（PS5/PS4）

『Untitled Goose Game ～いたずらガチョウがやって来た！～』（PS4）

『CODE VEIN』（PS4）

『RAGE 2』（PS4）

『Haven』（PS5/PS4）



「クラシックスカタログ」の追加タイトルは以下の通り。

『R4 -RIDGE RACER TYPE 4-』（PS）

『ピポサルアカデミ～ア 2 -あいあいサルゲ～ジャンケンバトル！-』（PSP）

