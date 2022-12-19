ブラウザベンチマーク「Speedometer 3」開発へ - Apple Google Mozillaが提携

AppleとGoogleとMozillaは12月15日（現地時間）、ブラウザで実行できるベンチマークテスト「Speedometer」の次期バージョン「Speedometer 3」の開発について明らかにした。現行バージョンはSpeedometer 2.1。

Speedometerは、ブラウザからかんたんに性能を計測できるベンチマークテスト。これまでAppleのWebkit開発チームが主導してきたプロジェクトで、今回「Chromium」を擁するGoogleや、「Firefox」を擁するMozillaも開発に参加することが発表された形。これによっていずれかのブラウザに有利なテストになることなく、公平で信頼性の高いベンチマークテストになるとしている。

