米Twitterは、Twitterクライアント「TweetDeck」のMac版を7月1日に終了すると発表した。Webアプリ版の提供は続ける。

  • TweetDeck

TweetDeckの公式アカウント(@TweetDeck )が現地時間6月1日のツイートで明らかにしたもの。「TweetDeckをさらに改善し、新しいプレビューをテストすることに集中するため」と終了の理由を説明しており、数カ月以内に“新たなプレビュー”を試すための招待状を公開するという。

  • Mac版TweetDeckのウィンドウ上部に終了のお知らせが表示されている