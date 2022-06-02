米Twitterは、Twitterクライアント「TweetDeck」のMac版を7月1日に終了すると発表した。Webアプリ版の提供は続ける。

TweetDeckの公式アカウント(@TweetDeck )が現地時間6月1日のツイートで明らかにしたもの。「TweetDeckをさらに改善し、新しいプレビューをテストすることに集中するため」と終了の理由を説明しており、数カ月以内に“新たなプレビュー”を試すための招待状を公開するという。

We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it'll be available.



You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months!