米TwitterでGlobal Head of Creator & Gaming Content Partnershipsを務めるRishi Chadha氏は、Twitter上における2022年第1四半期のゲーム関連ワードについて、連続ツイートを実施している。

最もツイートされたゲームに関するツイート

連続ツイートは「Q1 Gaming Tweet Volume（第1四半期におけるゲーム関連ツイートの量）」「Most Tweeted About Games Globally（最もツイートされたゲーム）」「Most Tweeted About Esports Teams Globally（最もツイートされたeスポーツチーム）」「Most Tweeted About Esports Players Globally（最もツイートされたeスポーツ選手）」に関して行われており、画像で一覧できるようになっている。

Q1 Gaming Tweet Volume（第1四半期におけるゲーム関連ツイートの量）

これによると、2022年第1四半期では「MicrosoftのActivision買収（関連記事）」「SONYのBungie買収」「ELDEN RING発売関連記事」「Fortnite新シーズン」のタイミングでゲーム関連ツイートが大幅に増加。特にELDEN RINGの発売は、2022年第1四半期における世界で最も大きなイベントとして受け止められたようだ。

Most Tweeted About Games Globally（最もツイートされたゲーム）

「最もツイートされたゲーム」では、HoYoverseが提供するマルチプラットフォーム対応RPG『原神』が1位の座に輝いた。2位はTwitterで見ることが増えた英単語パズルゲーム『Wordle』、3位には『あんさんぶるスターズ！！』がラインクイン。

国産タイトルとしてはそのほか、5位に『FINAL FANTASY @FinalFantasy』、6位に『プロジェクトセカイ カラフルステージ！ feat. 初音ミク @pj_sekai』、8位『【公式】Fate/Grand Order @fgoproject』がランクインしている。なお『ELDEN RING @ELDENRING』は発売からまだ日が経っていないも関わらず7位の好位置につけている。



Most Tweeted About Esports Teams Globally（最もツイートされたeスポーツチーム）と、Most Tweeted About Esports Players Globally（最もツイートされたeスポーツ選手）

「最もツイートされたeスポーツチーム」では、1位にブラジルの「@LOUDgg」がランクイン。2位以降は「@FaZeClan」「@FNATIC」「@paiNGamingBR」「@KarmineCorp」「@losgrandesgg」「@T1」「@G2esports」「@TSM」「@FURIA」の順で並ぶ。「最もツイートされたeスポーツ選手」では、Imperial Esportsの『CS:GO』部門に所属する「@FalleNCS」氏が1位に輝いた。4位の「TenZOfficial」氏、5位の「Mixwell」氏、7位の「s1mpleO」氏、10位の「Mongraal」氏はアイコンにイラストを使用している点も注目かもしれない。

連続ツイートを行ったRishi Chadha氏は「上半期の総括はまた後日行う予定ですが、ゲーム以外の分析もぜひ見てください。じゃあWordleをやりましょう」と締めくくっている。

