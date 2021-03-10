United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は3月9日(米国時間)、「ICS-CERT Advisories｜CISA」において、シーメンスの制御システムに脆弱性があるとして、複数のセキュリティアドバイザリを発行した。同日で合計21個のアドバイザリが発行されている。対象が多岐に及ぶほか、うち13個の脆弱性は深刻度が重要と評価されており注意が必要。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

  • Siemens SINEMA Remote Connect Server｜CISA

このところ、制御システムに関する脆弱性の発表が活発化している。これは制御システムがサイバー攻撃に使われる割合が増えているため。アップデートが実施されない制御システムはサイバー攻撃の対象にされやすい。ベンダーの提供する情報に注目するとともに、可能な限り迅速にアップデートや回避策を適用することが望まれる。