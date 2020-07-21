マカフィー、先生1人につき生徒40人が使える教育機関向け新ライセンス

マカフィーは7月21日、教職員1人につき40ライセンスを生徒または共用デバイスに導入できる教育機関向け新ライセンス「Secure Schools Protect Standard」と「Secure Schools Protect Plus」を発表した。同社がこのような形式で教育機関向けのライセンス提供を行うのは初めて。
いずれも、学校教育法で定められた学校など教育機関を対象に提供されるライセンス。セキュリティ対策の他に管理機能も幅広く含んでおり、価格は40ライセンスが付与される1ノード（教職員1人）あたりSecure Schools Protect Standardは587円（税別）で、Secure Schools Protect Plusは1,742円（税別）と低価格になっている。
教育現場においてオンライン授業の実施が広がりを見せたことや、文部科学省が推進する「GIGAスクール構想」の実現に向け、同社は低価格な教育機関向けライセンスを提供して支援を強化していくことを目的に掲げている。
Secure Schools Protect Standardと、Secure Schools Protect Plusに共通して提供する機能は以下の通り。
- McAfee MVISION ePO
- McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator
- McAfee Data Exchange Layer
- McAfee MVISION Endpoint
- McAfee Endpoint Security for Windows
- McAfee Endpoint Security for Mac OS
- McAfee Endpoint Security for Linux
- McAfee Device Control
Secure Schools Protect Plusでは、これに加えて以下の機能が提供される。
- McAfee Threat Intelligence Exchange
- McAfee MVISION Mobile
- McAfee Application Control for PCs
- Management of Native Encryption
- File and Removable Media Protection。