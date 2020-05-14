Microsoftは5月12日(米国時間)、「Releasing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19041.264 to the Slow & Release Preview rings｜Windows Experience Blog」において、Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19041.264をスローおよびリリースプレビューリングに公開したと伝えた。このビルドにはセキュリティアップデート以外にも不具合の修正が含まれている。
主な変更点は次のとおり。
- Windows Mixed Reality（WMR）のパフォーマンス問題を解決。この変更によってWindows Mixed Realityユーザーが遭遇する機能不全が回避される
- ディスククリーンアップなどが以前インストールされた更新を削除できない問題を修正
- モロッコ王国の夏時間データをアップデート
- Internet Explorer、Microsoft Scripting Engine、Windows App PlatformおよびFrameworks、Microsoft Graphics Component、Windows InputおよびComposition、Windows Media、Windows Shell、Microsoft Xbox、Microsoft Edge、Windows Fundamentals、Windows Cryptography、Windows Authentication、Windows Kernel、Windows Virtualization、Windows Update Stack、Windows Core Networking、Internet Information Services、Windows Network SecurityおよびContainers、Windows Active Directory、Windows Server、Microsoft JET Database Engineに対する脆弱性の修正
このバージョンは、今月に公開が予定されているWindows 10のフィーチャーアップデートバージョン（2020H1）に対する最初のセキュリティアップデートとして、利用されることになると見られる。