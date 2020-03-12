United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は3月10日(米国時間)、「Unpatched Microsoft Exchange Servers Vulnerable to CVE-2020-0688｜CISA」において、MMicrosoft Exchange Serverのリモートコード実行の脆弱性（CVE-2020-0688）が依然としてサイバー攻撃に悪用されていると伝えた。攻撃者は遠隔からこの脆弱性を悪用してシステムを制御するおそれがあるとしており、注意が必要。
Microsoftは2020年2月のWindows Updateにおいてこの脆弱性を修正するパッチを配布している。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Microsoft Exchange Server 2010 Service Pack 3 Update Rollup 30
- Microsoft Exchange Server 2013 Cumulative Update 23
- Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 14
- Microsoft Exchange Server 2016 Cumulative Update 15
- Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 3
- Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 Cumulative Update 4
攻撃者はパッチの適用されていないMicrosoft Exchange Serverを標的にして高度な持続的サイバー攻撃の実施を継続しているとされている。Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)はユーザーおよび管理者に対し、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じて早急にアップデートを適用することを推奨している。