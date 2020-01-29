United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は1月28日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Multiple Security Updates ｜CISA」において、Appleの複数のプロダクトに脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これらセキュリティ脆弱性を悪用されると、影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

Appleからそれぞれの製品のアップデート提供は既に始まっており、手順に従ってアップデートを実施することが望まれる。