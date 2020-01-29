United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は1月28日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Multiple Security Updates ｜CISA」において、Appleの複数のプロダクトに脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これらセキュリティ脆弱性を悪用されると、影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of tvOS 13.3.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of Safari 13.0.5 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Catalina 10.15.3, Security Update 2020-001 Mojave, Security Update 2020-001 High Sierra - Apple Support
Appleからそれぞれの製品のアップデート提供は既に始まっており、手順に従ってアップデートを実施することが望まれる。