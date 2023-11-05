シスコシステムズから複数のセキュリティアドバイザリが発行された。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページからたどることができる。
このところ、シスコから短期間に多くのセキュリティアドバイザリが発行される傾向が続いている。この1週間で発行または更新された脆弱性は次のとおり。
- 【緊急】 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20048 Cisco Firepower Management Center Softwareコマンドインジェクションの脆弱性
- 【緊急】 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20198,CVE-2023-20273 Cisco IOS XE Software Web UI機能における複数の脆弱性
- ［重要］ 2023年10月31日 CVE-2023-38545 cURLおよびlibcurlのセキュリティ脆弱性がCisco製品に及ぼす影響について(2023年10月版)
- ［重要］ 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20219,CVE-2023-20220 Cisco Firepower Management Center Softwareコマンドインジェクションの脆弱性
- ［重要］ 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20155 Cisco Firepower Management Center Software Log APIサービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- ［重要］ 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20063 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software and Firepower Management Center Softwareコードインジェクションの脆弱性
- ［重要］ 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20083 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software ICMPv6 with Snort 2サービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- ［重要］ 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20244 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software for Cisco Firepower 2100 Series Firewalls Inspection Rulesサービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- ［重要］ 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20195,CVE-2023-20196,CVE-2023-20213 Cisco Identity Services Engine Vulnerabilities
- ［重要］ 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20170,CVE-2023-20175 Cisco Identity Services Engineコマンドインジェクションの脆弱性
- ［重要］ 2023年11月02日 CVE-2023-20086 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software ICMPv6 Message Processingサービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- ［重要］ 2023年11月02日 CVE-2023-20095 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software Remote Access VPNサービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- ［重要］ 2023年11月02日 CVE-2023-44487 HTTP/2ラピッドリセット攻撃がCisco製品に当てる影響について(2023年10月版)
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20245,CVE-2023-20256 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software AnyConnectアクセス制御リスト回避の脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20247 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software Remote Access SSL VPN複数のサーティフィケート認証バイパスの脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20264 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software SAMLアサーションハイジャックの脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20042 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software AnyConnect SSL/TLS VPNサービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2022-20713 Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance and Firepower Threat Defense Software VPN Web Client Servicesクライアントサイドリクエストスマグリングの脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20255 Cisco Meeting Server Web Bridgeサービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20114 Cisco Firepower Management Center Software任意ファイルダウンロードの脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20005,CVE-2023-20041,CVE-2023-20074,CVE-2023-20206 Cisco Firepower Management Center Softwareクロスサイトスクリプティング(XSS: Cross-Site Scripting)の脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20270 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software SMB Protocol Snort 3 Detection Engine Bypass andサービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20031 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software SSL and Snort 3 Detection Engine Bypass andサービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20246 複数のCisco製品におけるSnort 3 アクセス制御ポリシーバイパスの脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20267 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software Snort 3 GeolocationIPフィルタバイパスの脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20070 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software Snort 3 Detection Engineサービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20177 Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software SSL/TLS URL Category and Snort 3 Detection Engine Bypass andサービス運用妨害(DoS: Denial of Service)の脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月01日 CVE-2023-20071 複数のCisco製品におけるSnort FTPのインスペクションバイパスの脆弱性
- 警告 2023年11月02日 CVE-2023-20228 Cisco Integrated Management Controllerクロスサイトスクリプティング(XSS: Cross-Site Scripting)の脆弱性
この1週間で発行または更新されたセキュリティアドバイザリは29個で、このうち2個は深刻度が緊急(Critical)、11個は深刻度が重要(High)に分類されており注意が必要。緊急や重要と分類されている脆弱性については該当する製品を使用していないかただちに情報を確認するとともに、適切な対応を取ることが望まれている。
特に「Cisco IOS XE Software Web UI機能」に存在するとされる脆弱性に関しては何度も情報のアップデートが行われ、すでに広く悪用も確認されており迅速な対応が求められている。この脆弱性に関しては、各国当局も注意を呼びかけている。