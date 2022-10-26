CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2020-3433 Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client for Windows interprocess communication (IPC) channel allows for insufficient validation of resources that are loaded by the application at run time. An attacker with valid credentials on Windows could execute code on the affected machine with SYSTEM privileges.

CVE-2020-3153 Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client for Windows allows for incorrect handling of directory paths. An attacker with valid credentials on Windows would be able to copy malicious files to arbitrary locations with system level privileges. This could include DLL pre-loading, DLL hijacking, and other related attacks.

CVE-2018-19323 The GPCIDrv and GDrv low-level drivers in GIGABYTE App Center, AORUS Graphics Engine, XTREME Gaming Engine, and OC GURU expose functionality to read and write arbitrary physical memory. This could be leveraged by a local attacker to elevate privileges.

CVE-2018-19322 The GPCIDrv and GDrv low-level drivers in GIGABYTE App Center, AORUS Graphics Engine, XTREME Gaming Engine, and OC GURU II expose functionality to read/write data from/to IO ports. This could be leveraged in a number of ways to ultimately run code with elevated privileges.

CVE-2018-19321 The GPCIDrv and GDrv low-level drivers in GIGABYTE App Center, AORUS Graphics Engine, XTREME Gaming Engine, and OC GURU II expose functionality to read and write arbitrary physical memory. This could be leveraged by a local attacker to elevate privileges.