Check Point Software Technologiesは7月12日(米国時間)、「June 2022’s Most Wanted Malware: New Banking, MaliBot, Poses Danger for Users of Mobile Banking - Check Point Software」において、2022年6月のマルウェアランキングを発表した。

Check Point Software Technologiesより発表された2022年6月のマルウェアランキングは次のとおり。

順位 トップマルウェア 前月比較
1 Emotet
2 Formbook
3 Snake Keylogger
4 Agent Tesla
5 XMRig
6 Remcos
7 Phorpiex
8 Ramnit
9 Glupteba
10 NJRat
順位 脆弱性 前月比較
1 Apache Log4j Remote Code Execution (CVE-2021-44228)
2 Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure
3 Web Servers Malicious URL Directory Traversal (CVE-2010-4598,CVE-2011-2474,CVE-2014-0130,CVE-2014-0780,CVE-2015-0666,CVE-2015-4068,CVE-2015-7254,CVE-2016-4523,CVE-2016-8530,CVE-2017-11512,CVE-2018-3948,CVE-2018-3949,CVE-2019-18952,CVE-2020-5410,CVE-2020-8260)
4 HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution (CVE-2020-10826,CVE-2020-10827,CVE-2020-10828,CVE-2020-13756)
5 Command Injection Over HTTP (CVE-2021-43936,CVE-2022-24086)
6 PHPUnit Command Injection (CVE-2017-9841)
7 MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution
8 Apache Struts2 Content-Type Remote Code Execution (CVE-2018-10561)
9 D-LINK Multiple Products Remote Code Execution (CVE-2015-2051)
10 WordPress portable-phpMyAdmin Plugin Authentication Bypass (CVE-2012-5469)
順位 モバイルマルウェア
1 AlienBot
2 Anubis
3 MaliBot

2022年6月は、引き続きEmotetが世界で最も猛威を振るっているマルウェアとなった。Emotetは新しい亜種の登場も報告されており、これまでよりも活動の幅を広げている。これにFormbookとSnake Keyloggerが続いている。キーロガーであるSnake Keyloggerは2022年5月に8位でランキングに登場し、今月は3位まで順位を上げた。

同社は2022年6月に観測された新しい脅威として、「MaliBot」と呼ばれる新しいAndroidを標的としたバンキングマルウェアを挙げている。このマルウェアはさまざまな名前で暗号資産マイニングアプリに偽装してAndroidデバイスに侵入し、モバイルバンキングユーザーの財務情報を窃取する。偽装したアプリは複数あることに注意が必要だ。今後も猛威をふるい続ける可能性がある。