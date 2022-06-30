CVE番号 脆弱性内容

CVE-2022-29499 The Service Appliance component in Mitel MiVoice Connect allows remote code execution due to incorrect data validation.

CVE-2021-30533 Insufficient policy enforcement in the PopupBlocker for Chromium allows an attacker to remotely bypass security mechanisms. This vulnerability impacts web browsers using Chromium such as Chrome and Edge.

CVE-2021-4034 The Red Hat polkit pkexec utility contains an out-of-bounds read and write vulnerability which allows for privilege escalation with administrative rights.

CVE-2021-30983 Apple iOS and iPadOS contain a buffer overflow vulnerability that could allow an application to execute code with kernel privileges.

CVE-2020-3837 Apple iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS contain a memory corruption vulnerability that could allow an application to execute code with kernel privileges.

CVE-2020-9907 Apple iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS contain a memory corruption vulnerability that could allow an application to execute code with kernel privileges.

CVE-2019-8605 A use-after-free vulnerability in Apple iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS could allow a malicious application to execute code with system privileges.