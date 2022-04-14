Adobeは4月12日(米国時間)、「Adobe Security Bulletin - Security update available for Adobe Acrobat and Reader | APSB22-16」において、Adobe AcrobatおよびAdobe Acrbad Readerに複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）と評価されており注意が必要。該当する製品を使っている場合は、迅速に問題が修正されたバージョンへアップデートすることが望まれる。
脆弱性が存在するプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat 2017 17.012.30205およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat 2020 20.005.30311およびこれよりも前のバージョン (macOS)
- Acrobat 2020 20.005.30314およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows)
- Acrobat DC 22.001.20085およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader 2017 17.012.30205およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader 2020 20.005.30311およびこれよりも前のバージョン (macOS)
- Acrobat Reader 2020 20.005.30314およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows)
- Acrobat Reader DC 22.001.20085およびこれよりも前のバージョン (Windows版、macOS版)
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat 2017 17.012.30227 (macOS版)
- Acrobat 2017 17.012.30229 (Windows版)
- Acrobat 2020 20.005.30331 (macOS版)
- Acrobat 2020 20.005.30334 (Windows版)
- Acrobat DC 22.001.20112 (macOS版)
- Acrobat DC 22.001.20117 (Windows版)
- Acrobat Reader 2017 17.012.30229 (Windows版)
- Acrobat Reader 2020 20.005.30331 (macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader 2020 20.005.30334 (Windows版)
- Acrobat Reader DC 22.001.20112 (macOS版)
- Acrobat Reader DC 22.001.20117 (Windows版)
今回のアップデートでは多くの脆弱性が修正されている。深刻度が緊急（Critical）および重要（Important）に分類されるものも多い。過去にリスクが高いと評価された脆弱性と指摘されており、ただちに問題が修正された最新のバージョンへアップデートすることが推奨される。