IntelとAMD、x86アーキテクチャの発展に向けてアドバイザリーグループを共同で設立

米Intelと米AMDは10月15日（現地時間）、共同で声明を発表し、「x86エコシステム・アドバイザリー・グループ」を設立すると明らかにした。Broadcom、Dell、Google、Hewlett Packard Enterprise、HP Inc.、Lenovo、Meta、Microsoft、Oracle、Red Hatに加えて、Linux FoundationのLinus Torvalds、Epic GamesのTim Sweeneyが創設メンバーとして参加している。
CPUにおける主要なアーキテクチャとしてx86とARMが存在しており、このうちx86製品はほとんどIntelとAMDによってのみ開発・製造されている。Qualcomm等がARMアーキテクチャを採用した製品でPC環境に注力しつつあるなか、競合しているIntelとAMDが共通の目的を旗印に「より統一された一連の命令とアーキテクチャインターフェースを通じて開発者のイノベーションを促進」していくと述べられている。
