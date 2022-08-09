UnityがMicrosoftと提携

米Unityは8月8日（現地時間）、公式ブログを更新し、Microsoftとの提携を発表した。WindowsやXboxでのゲーム構築・配信をより手軽なものにするべく、取り組んでいくとしている。

ゲームエンジン「Unity」において、Microsoftのクラウド基盤「Microsoft Azure」の活用をより推進していくという内容。すでにUnityではクラウドを活用した機能を多く搭載しているが、今回の提携によってさらに強化。大規模で複雑なプロジェクトに対応できる、より統合されたクリエイターのためのエコシステムを構築していくと述べている。提携による具体的な機能強化についても明らかにされており、ブログ記事でその一部が公開されている。

We’re excited to announce today that we’ve partnered with Microsoft to develop a cloud infrastructure to empower game developers and 3D artists everywhere with the power of Azure. Learn more about this partnership. https://t.co/HohHo1joFg