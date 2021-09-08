米Twitterは現地時間9月7日、フォロワーをブロックせずに自分へのフォローをリムーブ(解除)できる機能のテストをWebブラウザ版で開始した。自分のフォロワー整理をしやすくするという。

We're making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them.



To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”. pic.twitter.com/2Ig7Mp8Tnx