米Twitterは現地時間9月7日、フォロワーをブロックせずに自分へのフォローをリムーブ(解除)できる機能のテストをWebブラウザ版で開始した。自分のフォロワー整理をしやすくするという。
We're making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021
To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”. pic.twitter.com/2Ig7Mp8Tnx
相手をブロックしないでフォロワーから外すには、フォロワー一覧から外したいユーザーを選び、3つのドットアイコンをクリックして「Remove this follower」(このフォロワーを外す)ボタンを選ぶ。従来は特定のフォロワーを外すには、一度ブロックした上ですぐに解除する(俗に“ブロ解”と呼ばれる)操作が必要だったが、より簡単にフォロワーを整理できるようになる。
なお、Twitterは同日からiOS版において、タイムライン上の画像や動画などを画面の横幅全部を使って表示するテストを始めたことも明らかにしている。
Now testing on iOS:— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021
Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. pic.twitter.com/luAHoPjjlY