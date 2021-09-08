米Twitterは現地時間9月7日、フォロワーをブロックせずに自分へのフォローをリムーブ(解除)できる機能のテストをWebブラウザ版で開始した。自分のフォロワー整理をしやすくするという。

相手をブロックしないでフォロワーから外すには、フォロワー一覧から外したいユーザーを選び、3つのドットアイコンをクリックして「Remove this follower」(このフォロワーを外す)ボタンを選ぶ。従来は特定のフォロワーを外すには、一度ブロックした上ですぐに解除する(俗に“ブロ解”と呼ばれる)操作が必要だったが、より簡単にフォロワーを整理できるようになる。

なお、Twitterは同日からiOS版において、タイムライン上の画像や動画などを画面の横幅全部を使って表示するテストを始めたことも明らかにしている。