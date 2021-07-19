JPCERTコーディネーションセンター（Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center：JPCERT/CC）は7月16日、「JVNVU#94115268: トレンドマイクロ製 InterScan Web Security シリーズにおけるクロスサイトスクリプティングの脆弱性」において、トレンドマイクロのWebゲートウェイ対策製品「InterScan Web Securityシリーズ」に脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。この脆弱性を悪用されると、任意のWebサイトへリダイレクトされる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- InterScan Web Security Virtual Appliance 6.5
- InterScan Web Security Suite 6.5 Linux版
脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- InterScan Web Security Virtual Appliance 6.5 - 対象パッチ: Service Pack 2 Patch 4 Critical Patch 1780
- InterScan Web Security Suite 6.5 Linux版 - 対象パッチ: Patch 2 Critical Patch 1432