米コンピュータ緊急事態対策チーム（US-CERT: United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team）は5月11日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases May 2021 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Microsoftの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

  • .NET Core & Visual Studio
  • HTTP.sys
  • Internet Explorer
  • Microsoft Accessibility Insights for Web
  • Microsoft Bluetooth Driver
  • Microsoft Dynamics Finance & Operations
  • Microsoft Exchange Server
  • Microsoft Graphics Component
  • Microsoft Office
  • Microsoft Office Access
  • Microsoft Office Excel
  • Microsoft Office SharePoint
  • Microsoft Office Word
  • Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
  • Microsoft Windows IrDA
  • Open Source Software
  • Role: Hyper-V
  • Skype for Business and Microsoft Lync
  • Visual Studio
  • Visual Studio Code
  • Windows Container Isolation FS Filter Driver
  • Windows Container Manager Service
  • Windows Cryptographic Services
  • Windows CSC Service
  • Windows Desktop Bridge
  • Windows OLE
  • Windows Projected File System FS Filter
  • Windows RDP Client
  • Windows SMB
  • Windows SSDP Service
  • Windows WalletService
  • Windows Wireless Networking
  • Windows 10、20H2 Build 19042.985

脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。さらに、サイバー攻撃での悪用が確認されている脆弱性もある。Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)はユーザーおよび管理者に対し、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。