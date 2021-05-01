米コンピュータ緊急事態対策チーム（US-CERT: United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team）は4月29日(米国時間)、「Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products｜CISA」において、シスコシステムズの複数の製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページから辿ることができる。
米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は、特に次のセキュリティアドバイザリに関して、確認と必要に応じてアップデートの適用を呼びかけている。
- Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software Web Services Buffer Overflow Denial of Service Vulnerability
- Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software SSL Decryption Policy Denial of Service Vulnerability
- Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software Command Injection Vulnerability
- Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Firepower Threat Defense Software Web Services VPN Denial of Service Vulnerabilities
- Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software and Cisco Firepower Threat Defense Software SIP Denial of Service Vulnerability
ここ数年、シスコは1度に多くのセキュリティアドバイザリを発行する傾向にある。しかも、その頻度が月に数回に及ぶこともあるとともに、多くのセキュリティアドバイザリの発行の間にも数個のセキュリティアドバイザリが公開される状況が続いており注意が必要。定期的に「Security Advisories」の内容を確認して使用している製品が対象となっていないか確認し、該当している場合は説明に従って迅速に対応することが望まれる。