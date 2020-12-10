Adobeは2020年12月9日(米国時間)、「Adobe Security Bulletin - Prenotification Security Advisory for Adobe Acrobat and Reader | APSB20-75」において、2020年12月7日の週にWindows版およびmacOS版「Adobe Acrobat」および「Adobe Acrobat Reader」のセキュリティアップデートのリリースを予定していると伝えた。
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。
- Acrobat DC 2020.013.20066およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader DC 2020.013.20066およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat 2020 2020.001.30010およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader 2020 2020.001.30010 およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat 2017 2017.011.30180およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
- Acrobat Reader 2017 2017.011.30180およびこれよりも前のバージョン（Windows版、macOS版）
公表予定の脆弱性は深刻度が重大（Important）に位置づけられている。Adobeは「Adobe Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) Blog」をチェックするなどして、今後のセキュリティアドバイザリの発表に注力しておいてほしいと呼びかけている。