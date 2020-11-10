Check Point Software Technologiesは11月6日(米国時間)、「October 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Trickbot and Emotet Trojans Are Driving Spike in Ransomware Attacks - Check Point Software」において、2020年10月のマルウェアランキングを発表した。このランキングは同社の脅威インテリジェンスのデータを集計したもの。
Check Point Software Technologiesより発表された2020年10月のマルウェアランキングは次のとおり。
|順位
|トップマルウェア
|前月比較
|1
|Emotet
|＝
|2
|Trickbot
|＝
|3
|Hiddad
|↑
|4
|Dridex
|↓
|5
|Formbook
|↑
|6
|Qbot
|＝
|7
|XMRig
|↓
|8
|Zloader
|↑
|9
|XHelper
|↑
|順位
|脆弱性
|前月比較
|1
|MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution
|＝
|2
|Dasan GPON Router Authentication Bypass (CVE-2018-10561)
|＝
|3
|HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution (CVE-2020-13756)
|↑
|4
|Draytek Vigor Command Injection (CVE-2020-8515)
|↑
|5
|OpenSSL TLS DTLS Heartbeat Information Disclosure (CVE-2014-0160; CVE-2014-0346)
|↓
|6
|WordPress portable-phpMyAdmin Plugin Authentication Bypass (CVE-2012-5469)
|↑
|7
|Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure
|↓
|8
|SQL Injection (several techniques)
|＝
|9
|w00tw00t security scanner – w00tw00t is a vulnerability scanning product. Remote attackers can use w00tw00t to detect vulnerabilities on a target server.
|↑
|順位
|モバイルマルウェア
|1
|Hiddad – Hiddad is an Android malware which repackages legitimate apps and then releases them to a third-party store. Its main function is to display ads, but it can also gain access to key security details built into the OS.
|2
|xHelper – xHelper is a malicious application seen in the wild since March 2019, used for downloading other malicious apps and display advertisement. The application can hide itself from the user and reinstall itself in case it is uninstalled.
|3
|Lotoor – Lotoor is a hack tool that exploits vulnerabilities on Android operating system in order to gain root privileges on compromised mobile devices.
モバイルマルウェアの第1位は4カ月連続でトロイの木馬型マルウェアであるEmotetとなった。続く2位は同じくトロイの木馬型のTrickbotで、こちらも2カ月連続で2位となっている。
Check Point Software Technologiesによると、米国における10月のランサムウェア攻撃の標的はヘルスケアセクターが最も多く、同9月と比較して71％増加したという。同様に、EMEA（ヨーロッパ、中東及びアフリカ圏）でも36％、APAC（アジア太平洋圏）では33％増加したとのこと。同社はEmotetやTrickbotといったトロイの木馬型マルウェアの蔓延が、これらランサムウェア攻撃増加の原因になっていると分析している。
医療機関に対するランサムウェア攻撃の増加については、HHS(The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)でもCISA(The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)やFBI(The Federal Bureau of Investigation)と共同でセキュリティアドバイザリを発表し、強い警戒を呼びかけている。同セキュリティアドバイザリは次の記事を参照のこと。
Check Pointの研究者は、新型コロナウイルスによるパンデミックが始まって以来ランサムウェア攻撃が増加しているため、医療機関に対し、注意を払い、EmotetやTrickBotといった感染の窓口になりうるマルウェアのスキャンを実施するよう強く求めている。