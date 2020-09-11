Check Point Software Technologiesは9月9日(米国時間)、「August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time - Check Point Software」において、2020年8月のマルウェアランキングを発表した。
2020年8月のマルウェアランキングは次のとおり。
|順位
|トップマルウェア
|前月比較
|1
|Emotet
|＝
|2
|Agent Tesla
|↑
|3
|Formbook
|↑
|4
|Trickbot
|＝
|5
|XMRig
|↑
|6
|Ramnit
|↑
|7
|Glupteba
|↑
|8
|RigEK
|↑
|9
|Remcos
|↑
|10
|Qbot
|↑
|順位
|脆弱性
|前月比較
|1
|Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure
|↑
|2
|MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution
|↓
|3
|Dasan GPON Router Authentication Bypass (CVE-2018-10561)
|↑
|4
|Draytek Vigor Command Injection (CVE-2020-8515)
|↑
|5
|OpenSSL TLS DTLS Heartbeat Information Disclosure (CVE-2014-0160; CVE-2014-0346)
|↓
|6
|HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution (CVE-2020-13756)
|↓
|7
|WordPress xmlrpc Weak Password Access Attempt
|↑
|8
|SQL Injection (several techniques)
|＝
|9
|Command Injection Over HTTP Payload
|↓
|10
|ZTE F460/F660 Backdoor Unauthorized Access
|↑
|順位
|モバイルマルウェア
|1
|xHelper – A malicious application seen in the wild since March 2019, used for downloading other malicious apps and display advertisements. The application can hide itself from the user, and reinstall itself in case it was uninstalled.
|2
|Necro – Necro is an Android Trojan Dropper. It can download other malware, showing intrusive ads and stealing money by charging paid subscriptions.
|3
|Hiddad
同社は2020年8月のマルウェア動向として、10位に入ったQbotの浮上に注目している。Qbotは2008年に登場したマルウェアで、現在まで長期にわたって開発が継続されている。現在では、高度な資格情報窃取やランサムウェアのインストールを行うなど多種多様な機能を備えたマルウェアに成長している。
同社はQbotについて、Outlookのメールスレッドを抽出してそれらしい内容のメールを送信して会話をハイジャックし感染を広める方法が追加された点を指摘。既にスパムキャンペーンを介して感染が広まっているとし注意を呼びかけている。