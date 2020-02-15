Check Point Software Technologiesは2月13日(米国時間)、「January 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Coronavirus-themed spam spreads malicious Emotet malware - Check Point Software」において、2020年1月のマルウェアランキングを発表した。2020年1月は日本の障害福祉施設から新型コロナウイルスに関するメールを送信していると装ったスパムキャンペーンが観測されている。

このメールは新型コロナウイルスが日本のいくつかの都市で広がっているという内容になっており、興味を持ったユーザーがメールに添付されているファイルを開くとEmotetに感染する仕組みになっている。

Check Point Software Technologiesより発表された2020年1月のマルウェアランキングは次のとおり。

順位 トップマルウェア 前月比較
1 Emotet
2 XMRig
3 Trickbot
4 Agent Tesla
5 Formbook
6 Ramnit
7 Vidar
8 Lokibot
9 Hawkeye
10 xHelper
順位 脆弱性
1 MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution
2 Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure
3 PHP DIESCAN information disclosure
4 Dasan GPON Router Authentication Bypass (CVE-2018-10561)
5 OpenSSL TLS DTLS Heartbeat Information Disclosure (CVE-2014-0160; CVE-2014-0346)
6 Apache Struts2 Content-Type Remote Code Execution (CVE-2017-5638)
7 SQL Injection (several techniques)
8 Command Injection Over HTTP
9 WordPress portable-phpMyAdmin Plugin Authentication Bypass (CVE-2012-5469)
10 D-Link DSL-2750B Remote Command Execution
順位 モバイルマルウェア
1 xHelper
2 Guerrilla
3 AndroidBauts

2020年1月は、MVPower DVRデバイスにおけるリモートコード実行の脆弱性を悪用した攻撃が急増し、世界の45%の組織が影響を受けたとされている。情報漏洩を引き起こすおそれがあるGitリポジトリやPHP DIESCANの脆弱性も広く悪用された月となっている。