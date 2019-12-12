United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)は12月10日(米国時間)、「Apple Releases Multiple Security Updates｜CISA」において、複数のApple製品に脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
- About the security content of Xcode 11.3 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 5.3.4 - Apple Support
- About the security content of watchOS 6.1.1 - Apple Support
- About the security content of tvOS 13.3 - Apple Support
- About the security content of macOS Catalina 10.15.2, Security Update 2019-002 Mojave, Security Update 2019-007 High Sierra - Apple Support
- About the security content of Safari 13.0.4 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 12.4.4 - Apple Support
- About the security content of iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 - Apple Support
Appleからは対象の製品について、脆弱性を修正したバージョンがリリースされている。脆弱性が修正されたプロダクトおよびバージョンは次のとおり。上記のWebページを確認して、適宜、アップデートを行うことが推奨される。
- Xcode 11.3
- watchOS 5.3.4
- watchOS 6.1.1
- tvOS 13.3
- macOS Catalina 10.15.2
- macOS Mojave (Security Update 2019-002)
- masOS High Sierra (Security Update 2019-007)
- Safari 13.0.4
- iOS 12.4.4
- iOS 13.3
- iPadOS 13.3