1年間のベストゲームやeスポーツプレイヤーなどを表彰するイベント「The Game Awards 2024（TGA2024）」が開催された。

「GAME OF THE YEAR（ゲーム・オブ・ザ・イヤー/GOTY）」に選ばれたのは、『ASTRO BOT（アストロボット）』。主人公キャラクター「ASTRO」を操作して冒険するアクションゲームで、「プレイステーション」のさまざまなタイトルのキャラクターがカメオ出演する。

そのほかの賞の受賞タイトルや受賞者は以下の通り。

【Best Game Direction】

ASTRO BOT



【Best Narrative】

Metaphor: ReFantanzio

【Best Art Direction】

Metaphor: ReFantazio

【Best Score and Music】

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

【Best Audio Design】

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

【Best Performance】

Melina Juergens

【Innovation in Accessibility】

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

【Games for Impact】

Neva

【Best Ongoing】

Helldivers 2

【Best Community Support】

Baldur’s Gate 3

【Best Independent Game】

Balatro

【Best Debut Indie Game】

Balatro

【Best Mobile Game】

Balatro

【Best VR / AR】

Batman: Arkham Shadow

【Best Action Game】

Black Myth: Wukong

【Best Action / Adventure】

ASTRO BOT

【Best RPG】

Metaphor: ReFantazio

【Best Fighting】

Tekken 8

【Best Family】

ASTRO BOT

【Best Sim / Strategy】

Frostpunk 2

【Best Sports / Racing】

EA Sports FC 25

【Best Multiplayer】

Helldivers 2

【Best Adaptation】

Fallout

【Most Anticipated Game】

Grand Theft Auto VI

【Content Creator of the Year】

CaseOh

【Best Esports Game】

League of Legends

【Best Esports Athlete】

Faker

【Best Esports Team】

T1

【PLAYERS' VOICE】

Black Myth: Wukong